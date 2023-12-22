Roadmasters Running Club presents $5,000 to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Md Patient Navigation Services

BAHAMAS Roadmasters Running Club (BRRC), is pleased to present part proceeds from their 11th annual Bahamas Half Marathon & 10K Race Series to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, and MD Patient Navigation Services. Each received the amount of $5000.

Sister Sister Bahamas, started by three compassionate and concerned women, seeks to bring about awareness and care to individuals who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. MD Patient Navigation Services’ mandate is helping patients navigate the health system across its many facets toward ensuring appropriate care is being rendered to the patient and support to their family members.

Since members of the running club have also experienced health challenges, the club found it fitting to partner with various local non-profit organisations to help others who may be facing similar situations. Established in 1990, BRRC is the leading sports club whose concentration is the promotion of distance running in The Bahamas thereby, encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

They prepare interested persons for running marathons (26.2 miles) or a half marathons (13.1 miles) locally and internationally.

Over the years the club has engaged the local and international running communities through their two annual signature events, Bahamas Half Race series (held in November) and the Midnight Madness 10K Fun Run/Walk (held in June).

Believing in benevolence, the club and its members have given back significantly to the Bahamian community throughout the past years. Club President Anastasia Turnquest said.

“It’s through the generous contributions of our sponsors, contributors and race participants that we are able to be a blessing to others.

“Individually we may not be able to do a whole lot, but when we combine our efforts, we make a tremendous impact.”

She expressed her gratitude to the corporate entities and individuals who have generously supported their initiatives.

“We believe exercise is the key to a healthy life. We encourage interested runners to run with us every Saturday,” according to Michael Cunningham, the club’s vice president.

The club can be contacted at www.bahamasroadmasters.com or c/o: 242.357.7035