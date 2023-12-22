Three face drugs and ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE MEN were granted $7,500 bail on Friday after they were allegedly found with a quantity of dangerous drugs and ammunition that police suspected them of trying to sell.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Philip Moss, 49, Donnie Allen, 62, and Frederick Neilly, 65, with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

The trio were arrested by authorities after they were found with 10oz of Indian Hemp, 1 oz of cocaine and 37 rounds of .223 ammunition in New Providence on December 19.

After all three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, their bail was set $7,500 with one or two sureties.

The trial in this matter begins on February 1, 2024.