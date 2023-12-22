Woman accused of stabbings granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old woman was granted $5,000 bail yesterday after she was accused of stabbing two other woman at a bar in the Grove community last week.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Philomena Dean with two counts of grievous harm.

Ryszard Humes represented the accused.

Dean allegedly stabbed Deondra McPhee and Donnice Nottage after she got into a fight with the 23-year-old McPhee at around 1am on December 18.

McPhee reportedly received stab wounds to her left arm and stomach. She was last listed in critical condition in the hospital.

The 28-year-old Nottage only suffered superficial wounds to her left forearm and has been discharged from hospital.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, Dean told that she is to sign in at Quakoo Street station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm under the terms of her bail. She was also warned not to contact the alleged victims or any witnesses in this matter.

Dean’s trial begins on March 24, 2024