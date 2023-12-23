Man shot dead off Cowpen Road

A man is dead after a shooting off Cowpen Road on Friday night.
According to reports, shortly after 6pm, the man arrived at a residence on Martin Close when two gunmen opened fire on him.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with this investigation to contact them.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID