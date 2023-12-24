Man in hospital after police involved shooting

A 38-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot by police and a firearm was confiscated.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the area of Grant Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 11pm, police were alerted by Shot Spotter technology of gunshots being discharged.

Responding officers proceeded to the area where they observed a burgundy Nissan Cube with two male occupants attempting to flee the area which led to a vehicle stop-and-search.

The two men, aged 38 and 24, were ordered by the officers to exit the vehicle, during which time the older male, upon exiting the vehicle, produced a firearm and engaged officers which resulted in him being shot by police.

A high-powered weapon containing ammunition was seized and both men were arrested.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for additional medical care, and his condition is currently stable.