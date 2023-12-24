Two men questioned after Gambier Village shooting death

Police are questioning two men in connection with a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 10pm in the area of Gambier Village.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, along with a female relative, was leaving a business establishment on West Bay Street when he was shot multiple times by the occupants of a red Mazda Versa, who later transitioned to a grey Honda Civic.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) while on routine saturation patrol in the vicinity of John F. Kennedy Drive and Baha Mar Boulevard observed the Honda vehicle and gave chase, which resulted in a short pursuit that concluded on Lancaster Lane, off Christie Avenue.

A search of the vehicle revealed a high-powered weapon containing ammunition and a 30-year-old man of Pastel Gardens was arrested. Acting on additional intelligence, officers arrested a 22-year-old man of Skyline Drive, on John F. Kennedy Drive, whom they will question in connection with this incident. Police investigations continue.