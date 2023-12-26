Christmas Day murder is fourth killing in 48 hours

A MAN was shot dead on Christmas Day in the latest of a series of shootings over the Christmas period that left four people killed in 48 hours, and a fifth man shot dead by police.

Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said she was at the scene of “yet another homicide” at the scene of a murder on Christmas Day.

She said: “Our information is that sometime around 8pm this evening, police were notified by Shotspotter technology of gunshots emanating on Pyfrom Road. Officers responded and once they arrived to the area they observed a male clad in black pants and a white singlet at the intersection of Jerome and Corlet roads with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

“At present we have very very little information that we are going on at this time and so we are making an appeal to the public who may have been in this area around that time. They may have seen a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed, they may have seen someone running from the area. We are asking you to kindly reach out to the officers of the Criminal Investigations Department on 5029991/2 or 5029975/6.”

Police said the victim was unknown to them. Chief Inspector Skippings urged family members who may not have heard from a loved one to reach out to CID.

Chief Supt Skippings said there were saturation patrols but also urged family members to play a part, saying: “The mothers, the siblings, the relatives, their fiances, those of you who have family members who you know are involved in criminal activities, those who are involved in gang activities, those who are involved in conflicts, I’m going to ask you again to reach out to us. If you fail to do so, you’re going to find that your loved one will end up with the same fate as the persons who lost their lives tonight, yesterday and in times past. Enough has to be enough.”

She added: “It is incumbent on parents, it is incumbent on family members and all of us together to work together. We all know someone who is involved in criminal activity. We all know someone who is involved in a conflict with someone. Come forward, provide us with the information so we can save our young men’s lives. Too many, we are losing too many young men to acts of violence.”

Police said it was too early in the investigations to determine whether there was another possible gang war leading to these incidents.

On Christmas Eve, two overnight shooting incidents led to the death of two men – with a 30-year-old man of St Charles Vincent Street being questioned by police in connection with the shootings.

In the first on, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, police said a man was at “the tracks” when he was approached by the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle who attempted to rob him of his red and white Honda 650 motorbike. The victim, a 29-year-old from Fox Hill, reportedly resisted, and was shot multiple times, along with an 18-year-old man who was nearby. Both were taken to hospital, where the 29-year-old died of his injuries. The 18-year-old was listed as being in critical condition.

Police said a short while later, Shotspotter alerted them to gunshots in the area of Balfour Avenue and Ida Street as well as on Robinson and Claridge Roads.

Reportedly, two men on a red and white Honda 650 motorbike were being chased by two other men on another motorbike, who were firing gunshots at each other.

At Robinson Road, one of the bikes reportedly experience engine difficulty, and as onlookers observed, the rear passenger of the second motorbike opened fire on the onlookers, including an off-duty police officer who was grazed to the leg.

As officers approached Robinson and Claridge Roads, a man was seen putting another man into a white vehicle which sped off and was pursued in into the Montel Heights area. On examining the vehicle in Montel Heights, police found two men with gunshot injuries, one of whom died at the scene. The condition of the second man was not reported.

Two high-powered weapons were confiscated and the stolen Honda motorbike was recovered.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the Gambier Village area, shortly after 10pm, a 31-year-old man was shot dead. Two men are being questioned by police.

Reports indicate the victim was leaving a business on West Bay Street with a female relative when he was shot multiple time by the occupants of a red Mazda Versa, who later switched to a gray Honda Civic.

Officers saw the Honda in the area of John F Kennedy Drive and Baha Mar Boulevard and gave chase, ending on Lancaster Lane, off Christie Avenue. A search of the vehicle found a high-powered weapon with ammunition and a 30-year-old man of Pastel Gardens was arrested. Acting on intelligence, officers also arrested a 22-year-old man of Skyline Drive.

In addition, there were two police-involved shootings. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was shot after police responded to reports of gunshots in the vicinity of Grant Street. Officers saw a burgundy Nissan Cube with two men inside seeking to flee which led to a stop-and-search. Police said the two men, aged 38 and 24, were ordered to leave the vehicle and said the older man produced a firearm and engaged officers leading to him being shot. He was taken to hospital and was said to be stable.

In the second police-involved shooting on Sunday, a man was shot dead after police said he engaged them.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance at a residence on Palm Breeze Road, off Carmichael Road, when a man armed with a cutlass engaged them. Police said he was fatally shot. Emergency medical technicians attended the scene and confirmed no signs of life. The coroner will lead an investigation.

Lastly, a man was hospitalised after being stabbed in an incident in the area of East Street and Lily of the Valley Corner on Sunday, shortly before 8pm. The victims suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and is in critical condition in hospital.

UPDATE: Police have reported another shooting on Christmas Day that took place shortly before 7pm on Step Street off Adderley Street which left a teenager in hospital.

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly walking to his residence when he was approached by the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle, with one man getting out of the vehicle and opening fire, hitting the victim.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he was said to be in stable condition. The suspects escaped west along Step Street.