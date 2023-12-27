Athletes qualify early for CARIFTA Games

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BEFORE athletes took a break for Christmas festivities, they hit the qualifying mark for the 2024 CARIFTA Games at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Odd Distance Meet on Friday at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

The one-day meet brought out over 300 athletes competing in non-traditional events, including 60m, 150m, 300m and 600m. Athletes ranged from the under-7 age group to the open division.

Most of the qualifying action took place in the field events.

Dior-Rae Scott, who earned a silver medal at the 2023 CARIFTA Games hosted on home soil, once again qualified for the regional competition.

In the girls’ under 17 javelin event, she placed first with a distance of 44.68m. She bested the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 36.00m in the victory. Placing second in the event was Elizabeth Prosper with 13.28m.

The top CARIFTA performer was grateful to qualify at the first track meet of the season but felt she could improve her technique. “I am grateful that I was able to qualify in the first meet. I went and tried but I did not do as good as I wanted to. That was not my best throw, I did not have the proper technique but hopefully as I go on in more meets, I can improve on it,” Scott said.

As far as her expectations for the 2024 track season, she is hoping to progress to a throwing distance of 50m.

Calea Jackson, who was a part of the historic 80-member CARIFTA team, qualified for yet another CARIFTA Games after coming first in the under 20 girls’ discus throw with 46.36m. She beat the qualifying standard of 40.36m.

Cailyn Johnson, of Triple Threat, notched 39.71m for second and Annae Mackey, of Blue Chip Athletics, finished third with 36.35m. Jackson was pleased to get the early qualification out the way.

“I just really came out here with the goal to qualify early. I am still in progress with my training. I am not peaking so I am just really taking everything as it is and just focusing on everything as it comes,” she said.

On her return home from the University of Miami, Jackson said it is a nostalgic feeling.

“I love being back home, being able to practice with my teammates and competing is really great. I am having a great time and it is very nostalgic,” she said.

Similar to Scott, Jackson hopes to clear the 50m distance mark as the season progresses.

Demian Brice, representing X-Treme Athletics, recorded a personal best in the under 17 boys’ triple jump to not only get the victory but meet the standard for CARIFTA. He soared to a distance of 13.83m to pass the standard mark of 12.92m on Friday evening. J’Lin Roberts took second place with a height of 12.22m.

Brice also secured a first place finish in the under 17 boys’ high jump with 1.62m.

Alvardo Rolle, of Eleuthera Elites, came second, recording 1.57m in the event. The under 17 competitor was proud of his efforts at the odd distance meet. “It feels very good qualifying, I have been waiting on this for a long time. I have qualified last year and now I just want to build on what I did last year and hopefully I get a gold medal,” he said.

“The triple jump was good, I only did five steps. I feel like for my full approach, I can go at least 16m so I am just gonna keep working until the next meet. I am just looking to build on what I already did and hopefully I can get a better PR,” he added.

Antone Smith, representing Leap of Faith, got the job done in the under 20 boys’ triple jump event. The existing CARIFTA qualifying mark in the event is 14.29m and he notched 14.36m to meet the criteria.

Rollie Hanna, of Jumpers Inc, finished one step behind with 13.99m for second place.

Smith wants to push himself further but was elated to qualify.

“It feels amazing, I just want to thank God, my coaches and my family for believing in me.I feel amazing but I feel like I could have done better. My coach was expecting me to do better and I was expecting myself to do better too but I guess it did not work out better luck next time,” he said.

His expectation for the season is to clear 16m.

Darvinique Dean, who was recently awarded as the Red-Line Athletics most outstanding athlete, turned in top performances over the weekend. She edged out her competitors in the under 17 girls 150m race in 18.37.

Khylee Wallace, representing Red-Line Athletics as well, came second and Payton Knowles of Unique Athletics settled for third.

Dean ran ahead of the field in the under 17 girls’ 300m event. She clocked 40.27 to earn another win. Red-Line Athletics dominated this event with Alexis Roberts and Bayli Major placing second and third respectively.

Eagan Neely, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, took care of business in the under 15 boys 150m and 300m events.

In the former, he ran through the finish line first with a time of 16.47.

Jahcario Wilson, representing the same track club, followed behind in 16.82. Rohman Rolle, of Fast Forward, trailed for third place.

Neely calmly sprinted to a time of 35.78 in the 300m race to claim the victory.

Shevano Nixon, of Red Line Athletics, wrapped up second and Wilson ended in third.

Everette Fraser, of Fast Forward, collected first place finishes in the under 17 boys’ 60m and 300m events.

Next up on the BAAAs Athletics calendar will be the T-Bird Flyers Classic January 5-6.