‘Junkanoo in Paradise’ - A new musical running on stage at Atlantis

LOCALS and tourists are familiar with Junkanoo in Marina Village, near casinos and Bay Street in December.

Now they can experience the spectacle’s pulsating sounds and attractive costumes in a theatre through Junkanoo in Paradise, the new musical at Atlantis that will run until the end of March on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before taking a six-week break.

The musical challenges the audience to imagine Junkanoo without the components many take for granted: the whistle, the cowbell, and, in particular, the goatskin drum. Through mostly original songs, it then reminds people of how sweet Junkanoo’s music is. It connects the festival to figures and elements of Bahamian history, appealing to Bahamians while giving guests an immersive cultural experience.

The musical’s launch was timely, coming ahead of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades and days after Junkanoo was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

It may represent a significant moment for the local theatre community, which has longed for funding and opportunities to showcase its talent.

“The Dundas Theatre has traditionally been the highlight for acting in the country,” said Fred Ferguson, the musical’s producer. “I think this will be the springboard for not only other Junkanoo groups but other groups to put together Bahamian stories related to what we are culturally. This is taking Junkanoo off of Bay Street onto a stage a la Broadway and showing people how you can make money doing Junkanoo different from having to compete on Bay Street. It’s never been done before.”

Mr Ferguson said he was initially presented with an idea for a traditional cultural show “with the fire dance and the limbo”.

“They made the mistake of inviting me to come and see it,” he said. “I came and saw it and said no, this is 2024 almost. We need to bring it to another level. Either I spoke loudly enough or somehow they believed me and they allowed me to produce it. So I brought in Patrice Francis as the scriptwriter, and she wrote the most amazing script.”

Erin Knowles is the musical’s director, Ricardo Christie is the choreographer, and Mr Ferguson co-wrote the music with Sammie Star. All but two musical selections are original pieces.

Vaughn Roberts, senior vice president of Atlantis, said the musical sprung from efforts to create a business opportunity for Roots, the Junkanoo group the resort sponsors.

“We wanted to do something different from just the rush-out that happens in Marina Village or the casino,” he said. “We really tried to create an experience that both our guests and locals would want to come into.”

Junkanoo in Paradise is the first musical Atlantis has underwritten. It has a cast of 48 people and was in production for six months.

“We paid for the production. We’re gonna share any revenue that comes from it with Roots,” Mr Roberts said.

“It took a lot to sell it within Atlantis and then to put the right people in place to make it happen. Once it got rolling, we really realised that we had something special.”