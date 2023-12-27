Man drowns after car accident in Abaco and a woman in GB attempts suicide

A MAN drowned after a car accident in Abaco on Monday.

Police said the circumstances of the incident, which happened around 11pm on Shell Road in Murphy Town, are unclear.

A woman who lived nearby went live on Facebook, capturing frantic efforts to save the man. She showed the victim’s cousin hollering on the ground, begging for someone to save his relative. The cousin said he escaped the car before it sank.

When police showed up, they found the car submerged in the water. The man trapped inside was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle involved in the incident fled before authorities arrived.

Police said they were aggressively searching for the cousin.

Authorities also reported the attempted suicide of a woman.

Around noon on Sunday, the 34-year-old reportedly used a sharp object to injure her wrist. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also reported two armed robberies in New Providence at businesses, one on Marathon Road on Saturday and the other on Independence Highway on Sunday.

In the first incident, a woman was outside a business around 7pm when a lone gunman approached her, entered her vehicle and demanded that she drive him to the Regency Park area. The woman, in fear, got out of the car. The culprit fled in her vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee. Officers later recovered the car on St Michael Road.

The victim was at a service station around 12.30am in the second incident. When she entered her 2020 Honda CR-V, a man in a white car approached, brandished a firearm and took her car. He reportedly left the area, travelling east along the highway, followed by a second car.