Man shot dead off Bernard Road

Police are searching for the occupants of a grey Nissan Note who reportedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly before 2pm, police were alerted via their ShotSpotter technology of the incident, which took place on Monastery Street off Bernard Road.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered an unresponsive man, wearing blue short pants and a blue shirt, with multiple gunshot injuries to the body. It is reported that the victim was in the area of Monk Close when the occupants of the grey Nissan Note opened fire on him.

The victim was examined by EMS personnel who confirmed no vital signs of life.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with the advancement of the investigation into this matter to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9975/6 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

Additionally, police are encouraging members of the public to make their best contribution to assist in the reduction of crime and the fear of crime by anonymously reporting persons in possession of illegal firearms and contrabands.