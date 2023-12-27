Serial sex offender Sidney Cooper charged with indecent exposure

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

SERIAL sex offender Sidney Cooper was charged with indecent exposure and released on bail Wednesday after allegedly flashing his privates and making unwanted sexual advances to a woman on Christmas Eve.

He allegedly exposed his genitals to the woman on Fifth Street on December 24. He also allegedly rubbed his body suggestively on a nearby pole and told the complainant he wanted to do that to her.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Cooper, 47, with indecent exposure.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Cooper was granted bail at $3,000 with one or two sureties.

Cooper was convicted of 20 sexual assaults over nearly 20 years. National Security Minister hosted a press conference in August to warn the public about his release from prison under Registration of Sex Offenders regulations that allow authorities to notify the public about offenders leaving prison to heighten awareness of their presence in an area.

In August, police took Cooper into protective custody after he was wrongfully accused of trying to abduct a 12-year-old girl.

His latest trial will begin on February 19, 2024.