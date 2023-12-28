Addressing citizenship inequalities is a priority next year, says Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said that addressing citizenship inequalities is a priority for his administration next year.

During the Junkanoo Boxing Day parade, he told reporters the issue must be rectified.

The Tribune reported yesterday that some people affected by a landmark Privy Council ruling earlier this year are frustrated waiting for the government to finalise protocols for those requiring DNA testing.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said in June 2022 that the administration would push legislation allowing Bahamian men and women to pass citizenship in all circumstances. He later said this would happen after the Privy Council ruled on the status of children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men.

He reiterated last month that officials are working on legislation to address citizenship inequalities. People born outside The Bahamas to a Bahamian mother and foreign father are not automatically citizens, and Bahamian women do not have the same rights as men to get citizenship for their foreign spouse.

“We have to correct that,” Mr Davis said early on Wednesday. “Wherever inequality and equities exist, it is my mission to ensure they are eliminated, and so what is necessary to eliminate all inequalities amongst our citizenry will happen. That too will be part of our legislative agenda.”

Mr Davis noted that officials have spent years saying they will address the issue, but that other matters have been prioritised ahead of it.

He said his administration would pursue an aggressive legislative agenda in 2024.

“Next year, we have a plan, a very ambitious and aggressive legislative agenda, all designed to relieve the challenges that the least amongst us have, particularly tackling the cost of living and issues relating to crime.”

“It’s very aggressive, and the issues will be legislation dealing with energy, cost of living, and crime. Of course, there are other legislative issues that we will deal with to protect some of the other economic initiatives that we have. For example, the building of our orange economy, the intellectual property legislation to ensure that we protect what we build in the orange economy.”