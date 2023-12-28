Grand Bahama Junkanoo community mourns the loss of Anthony ‘Huck’ Williams

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Junkanoo community is mourning the loss of cultural icon Anthony “Huck” Williams, the founder and leader of the Swingers Junkanoo Group, who died on December 24 after a long battle with cancer.

Anjoun Armaly, chairman of the Swingers, said his death was a blow to the group, calling him a father figure to many.

“He was a brother and mentor to all he came in contact with, and for the Swingers Junkanoo group, he always had a kind and positive word for us all. He taught us a lot of life’s lessons and was a major influence on a lot of young people in the group as well as in the community of Grand Bahama.”

Armaly said the group will pay tribute to their leader at the New Year’s Day Parade.

Andrew Been, chairman of the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation, said the corporation was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

He said Williams had been involved in Junkanoo for over 40 years and was someone he called on for advice.

“He was my personal consultant whenever I needed advice about how to manage disagreements between the groups,” he said.