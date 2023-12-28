Man charged with having illegal firearm granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun outside a bar on Nassau Street following a brief police pursuit last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Shandon Burrows, 31, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Burrows was reportedly spotted by police amongst a group of men outside a bar on Nassau Street on the night of December 19.

Although the defendant attempted to evade police by walking away, he was allegedly found with a black Ruger SR9-C 9mm pistol. This seized weapon was also found with four rounds of 9mm ammunition.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, his bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties each.

Under the terms of the bail, Burrows must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter begins on March 12, 2024.