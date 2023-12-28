Man held in prison after breaching his bail ten times

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison yesterday after he allegedly breached his curfew and failed to charge his monitoring device ten times this year while on bail for stealing charges.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Dante Scott, 20, with ten counts of violating bail conditions.

While on release for charges of stealing, receiving and threats of harm, Scott allegedly failed to charge his monitoring device and breached his curfew ten times between August 25 and December 9.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution objected to his bail, citing the extent of the violations.

Scott was denied bail and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His trial begins on February 8, 2024.