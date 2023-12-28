Man visiting Bimini on a cruise ship drowns

A 55-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, drowned in Bimini yesterday.
Police said the incident happened around noon.
The man, a cruise ship passenger, and a family member were swimming on Radio Beach. The relative lost sight of him and later found him unresponsive onshore. CPR was performed on the man, and he was examined by a medical doctor at a local clinic, where he was pronounced dead.
