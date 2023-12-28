Music Makers get backlash over Hurricane Dorian theme

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOO group Music Makers drew backlash for referring to Hurricane Dorian during the Boxing Day parade –– but its leader said its performance was meant to be an “expression of love”.

Some social media users bashed the group for its theme: “Dorian Aftermath Expression of Love.” Critics said it was insensitive and disrespectful.

Gary Russell, chairman of the Music Makers, said the group did not intend to reopen wounds.

“It was an expression of love for those who stepped up and assisted The Bahamas with their pledges and donations,” he said. “You would have seen the different countries and nation flags who contributed.”

He said there was no portrayal of the category five storm’s destruction when it ripped through Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019.

“As a matter of fact, it was a theme we wanted to bring earlier, but we didn’t have the opportunity to,” he said.

Music Makers was disqualified from the Boxing Day parade. Mr Russell said he did not know why the group was penalised.