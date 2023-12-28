Online sales thriving - but in-store down on last year

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian retailers are reporting a mixed Christmas sales period, but online platforms showed strong performance.

Keva Gottlieb, manager at The Sports Centre in the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza, told Tribune Business that this year’s Christmas sales did not beat last year’s sales despite the store having the appearance of being crowded. “We were down a little bit from last year, but it wasn’t bad, I think because a lot of people are able to travel now it wasn’t as good as last year, because they just lifted the ban in May, but overall it wasn’t a bad year.

“The stores were packed, but the numbers didn’t add up like how they did last year, but we can’t complain.”

The Sports Centre is doing a lot of returns now and don’t expect another rush into the store for the end of the year despite having marked down prices, but Ms Gottlieb is hoping that business picks up before the end of the week.

Brent Burrows Jr, CBS Bahamas vice-president of retail and sales, said sales ended up being “comparable” to last year with no real increase or decrease in revenue. “Everyone got their items on time. Our online platform made up between 15 percent to 20 percent of overall sales.

“Demand held up straight through December 24. Of course, on December 23 and 24 we saw more in store pickups; people beating the lines, coming in and getting out so they can be on their way.”

Adriano Baldacci, Micronet’s marketing manager, also said that sales were up overall and online sales “nearly doubled” this year.

Tanya Bain, retail manager at the Perfume Bar, said: “Our sales targets were 20 percent higher this year for our stores. Based on the sales numbers, it looks like all of them will achieve their targets. We are extremely grateful to our faithful local customers that made this happen.”