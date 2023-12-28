RBPF announce promotion exercise for 721 officers

POLICE last week announced the promotion of 721 officers.

Thirty-six officers were promoted from superintendent to chief superintendent, 85 went from assistant superintendent to superintendent, 129 went from inspector to assistant superintendent, 251 were promoted from sergeant to inspector, 115 were promoted from corporal to sergeant, and 105 went from constable to corporal.

The promotions come after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander announced that nine chief superintendents were promoted to assistant commissioner after their predecessors retired or took pre-retirement leave.

Deputy Commissioner Loretta Mackey and Assistant Commissioners Ashton Greenslade, Theophilus Cunningham, Ken Strachan, Craig Stubbs and BK Bonamy are the retirees.

Kirkwood Andrews was promoted from assistant commissioner to senior assistant commissioner of police. Corporate services remain his area of focus.