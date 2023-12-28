SUPERSTARS SHINE: Saxons inch past Valley, Colours take top spot in B

PHOTO GALLERY Photos: Dante Carrer

THE Shell Saxons Superstars unofficially won the Boxing Day Parade, dominating the major categories with its Ancient Rulers theme.

This was the iconic group’s first victory since 2019 when it won the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades, and a big comeback after placing fifth in last year’s Boxing Day parade.

The group scored 94.03 points, edging the Valley Boys with 92.14 points.

The group paid homage to kings and queens of the past, rocking Bay Street and Shirley Street with its music. Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis rushed with the group as usual.

The Saxons won eight Division A categories: best free dancer, best Shirley Street performance, best step down, best lead costume, best overall costume, best banner, best-choreographed dancers and best music.

As with most Junkanoo results, the Saxons’ victory was not well received by all, with some highlighting similarities between the group’s performance and One Family’s winning warrior concept in last year’s Boxing Day parade.

The Valley Boys rushed under the theme “Once Upon a Time”, depicting popular children’s stories and folklore like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Little Red Riding Hood, and Pinocchio. The group’s Cinderella carriage blew glitter into the air, dazzling the crowd at Rawson Square.

Roots finished third with 87.92 points, Genesis finished fourth with 85.79 after a two-point penalty, and last year’s winner, One Family, placed fifth with 82.59 points and an six-point penalty.

Music Makers was disqualified for unclear reasons.

Junkanoo groups were restricted to one lap on Bay Street and one lap on Shirley Street after the parade was postponed because of inclement weather that never came.

“It’s been quite an exhilarating experience,” Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said of the parade.

Colours was the unofficial winner of the B division with a score of 77.81. Fancy Dancers came second with 75.08 points. The Immortals placed third with 70.26, Original Congos finished fourth with 68.76, and Body of Christ came fifth with 68.36.