‘Airlift holding back Cat Island tourism’

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporters

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Cat Island hotelier said the tourism market in the southern islands is only constrained by a lack of airlift.

Carl Rolle, owner of Rollezz Villas and Beach Resort in Cat Island, said his hotel was fully booked over the holiday season, with strong bookings to continue into early next year.

Speaking to Tribune Business yesterday, Mr Rolle said there are currently a number of guests on the island, staying at both resorts and short-term rentals and that the volume of inquires reveal a high visitor demand for the destination that is only limited by the available airlift.

“Christmas went well, starting on the 22 of December we were full and it will be like that until the end of this month and then right into January we may be about 50 percent and February well be close to 100 percent,” he said.

“I suspect we aren’t the only resort that did well over this period there are a lot of tourists in the market.”

“The thing is this is the tourist season, from here up to May we will have a lot a tourists, I think the limiting factor is the airlift,” he added.

Mr Rolle explained that due to the limited flight schedule, potential guests often have issues booking connecting flights from New Providence or Florida and noted that although the tourism industry in the southern Bahamas is gaining momentum it could be “even better” if there was adequate airlift to meet visitor demand.

“I have a guest now that is trying to come in from New Jersey, but they are having difficulties because they are coming in [to New Providence] at 12.30, but the Cat Island flight leaves at 1. And trying to connect with Western Air’s flight to Florida the timing is bad,” he said.

“So, these are the issues that we and other islands in the southern region have with our guests and airlift and if we are able to solve them, we would be able to do even better.”

Rollezz Villas and Beach Resort received Trip Advisor’s Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Award for 2023 due to high guest reviews and ratings.

Mr Rolle credited this award as well as the resort’s steady flow of domestic visitors for the successful year that has seen.

He added that most visitors choose the destination because they are adventure seekers and like to explore the island, engage with locals, partake of the cuisine and enjoy the activities.

“Domestic tourists have really helped Rollezz a lot and trip advisors giving us the travellers choice award I think really galvanised a lot of people to come and see Cat Island and what makes us the Best of the Best,” he said.

“Most people don’t come to Cat Island because there’s excellent hotels, they come to have adventures. There are things to do, places to dine and eat and all kinds of exploration and that’s what motivates them, we just make it easier for guests to have a great afternoon and to find yourself.”