Clubs & Societies December 29th, 2023

Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill

On Friday, December 8, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill provided a Christmas treat for the end of term for the preschoolers at Coconut Grove Preschool. These treats including pizza, donuts, water & juice kept the preschoolers smiling, laughing, and having a great time. This was our way to continue to encourage the kids to participate in our reading programme and to excel in their schoolwork.

Rotary club of South East Nassau

For more than three decades, spreading Christmas cheer to the residents of the Robert Smith Child and Adolescent Complex and Special Education Unit at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre has been a favourite community service project of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau (RCSEN).

On Saturday, December 16, Santa Claus, Rotarians, guests Tracey Knowles, and his daughter Kasey assisted with the gift presentation, and there was a specially catered meal by long-time club partner Sonia Adderley.

“This is something we love doing, and the administration makes it easy for us,” said Past President and Community Service Director, RCSEN, Lionel Haven.

On hand for the presentation were Thelma Fernander, assistant hospital administrator; Lolita Colebrooke, administrative officer; Kayla Stubbs-Coleby, senior nursing officer; and Dr Davone Rolle, Rotarian of the RCSEN. Most of the patients at the Robert Smith Ward, ages 18 to 65 years old, are diagnosed with cerebral palsy and intellectual disability and residents of the Child and Adolescent ward range from 7 years to 17 years old.

“I think it’s good that we can share this event with Rotarians and community members,” said President of the RCSEN, Leah Lowe. “On a personal level, it reminds me to be grateful for what I have and to share blessings with others.”

For more information on the South East Nassau Rotary Club, visit www.rcsen.org.