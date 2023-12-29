POLICE ‘KILLED MY SON LIKE A DOG‘: Mother distraught after shooting of 27-year-old, Officers say that coroner will investigate

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ANGRY relatives and friends berated authorities after police killed Dino Bain hours before the man’s birthday yesterday.

The 27-year-old man was shot yards away from his home on Dean Street around 2.30pm.

His distraught mother spoke briefly to reporters before the angry crowd took her away, telling her not to talk to reporters.

The woman, whom residents called ‘Marva,’ said she wanted answers.

“They kill my child in the street like a dog,” she said.

Another relative claimed that police shot Bain in the head “over nothing”.

“This the first time a killing ever happen with the police them who ain’t even gave they final words,” said the resident, referring to the lack of details police gave about the killing. “This the first time.”

As police left the scene, Bain’s relatives and friends screamed in anger.

Unlike what typically happens after such incidents, police gave no details about the matter and did not say if a weapon was recovered from the scene.

“What I can say thus far is his majesty the Coroner is leading investigations into a police-involved shooting,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said. “At this time, I won’t get into the specifics of it, no more than I can say that they were conducting an operation when the incident occurred.”

She couldn’t say if the victim was known to police, but confirmed he was not being electronically monitored. She also said officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

This incident follows a string of police-involved shootings and is the second fatal shooting this week.

On Sunday, police killed a man after responding to a disturbance at a residence on Palm Breeze Road off Carmichael Road. Officers alleged the man engaged them with a cutlass, prompting the shooting.

In an earlier police-involved shooting on Saturday, officers shot a 38-year-old man after responding to gunshot reports around Grant Street. The man was in stable condition and was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition and three counts of threats of harm yesterday.

CSP Skippings issued a warning to criminals yesterday, saying: “If you find yourself in a position where you want to confront a police officer with a weapon, police officers do not practice. Police officers are trained, specialised individuals and when they draw their weapons, their intent is to kill.”