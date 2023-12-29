Police warn ‘zero tolerance’ in GB during New Year’s Junkanoo

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

CHIEF Superintendent Alvardo Dames, the officer in charge of the central division in Grand Bahama, said there will be a significant police presence at the New Year’s Day Parade.

He warned that there would be zero tolerance for disorderly and criminal behaviour.

To ensure the public’s safety, Mr Dames said the Junkanoo parade zone has been designated a “no bottle zone”.

He stressed that the parade was a fun family event and that safety was a priority.

“We want to send a strong message to individuals who may feel fit to cause a disturbance, and we are discouraging anti-social behaviour as there will be a heightened police presence in and outside the parade zone,” he said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force also will be conducting road closures at various locations near the parade route.

Chief Superintendent of Police Christopher Farquharson, the officer in charge of the Traffic Division, said road closures would take place from 2pm to 12 midnight at the intersections of Mall Drive and Pioneers Way, and West Atlantic Drive and Pioneers Way.

There also will be closures from 3pm to 12am at the West Mall Drive and Petticoat Lane; Adventurers Way and West Mall Drive; Adventurers Way and McKenzie Street; East Atlantic Drive Pioneers Way; East Mall Drive and Kipling Lane; Woodstock Street at the rear of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Building, and East Mall Drive and the entrance to Rand Memorial Hospital.

Monique Leary, senior assistant director of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, said they are watching the weather and will provide an update by Friday.

She thanked the RBPF for their continued support at the parade by ensuring the safety of both the public and participants.