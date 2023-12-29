Three charged with separate murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE MEN are behind bars after they were allegedly involved in three separate murders that occurred over the Christmas weekend in New Providence.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Jonathon Davis, 30, Kazinski Johnson, 19, and Nelson Major , 30, with three individual charges of murder.

Both Johnson and Major faced a second charge of attempted murder, while Davis faced an additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm

Levan Johnson represented Johnson and Major.

Davis along, with an accomplice, allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Vantoi Bethune as he left a store on West Bay Street on the night of December 23.

The defendant allegedly fled the scene in a red Mazda Versa before switching to a grey Honda Civic. A chase ensued where Davis was allegedly caught on Lancaster Lane with a loaded black & silver .40 pistol reportedly in his car.

Johnson allegedly shot 29-year-old Turvaughn Nairn and 18-year-old Reuben Martin while he tried to steal Nairn’s motorcycle in the area known as “the tracks” on December 24.

Both victims in this matter were taken to hospital where Nairn succumbed to his injuries. The 18-year-old was last listed in critical condition.

Later that same Christmas Eve night, Major along with another male, allegedly chased Torvaz Dames and Cardicyn Collie as they rode motorcycles in the Balfour Avenue area.

During this chase both Dames and Collie were shot by their assailants while also reportedly returning fire at them. Later the victim's damaged bike came to a stop on Robinson and Claridge Roads where officers saw Collie put Dames into the back of a white vehicle. Although Collie allegedly attempted to flee in the vehicle officers caught him in Montell Heights where Dames died of his injuries.

The 23-year-old Dames was the father of two young sons.

The accused were told that their respective matters would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants them bail.

The three defendants’ VBIs are all slated for service on April 11, 2024.