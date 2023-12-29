Three face firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were granted bail after they were allegedly found with a loaded gun in New Providence last month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Valentino Ferguson, 24, Kerol Butler, 21, and Wilden Desir, 23, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused. The trio were arrested after they were allegedly found with a black 9mm Taurus pistol and one round of 9mm ammunition in New Providence on December 18

After pleading not guilty to the charges, bail for the three was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties each.

The trial in this matter begins on February 26, 2024.