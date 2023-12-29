Union president calls for better safety, medical coverage for casual workers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Julian Russell, president of the Bahamas Industrial General Services Union (BIGSU), is calling for better safety and medical coverage for casual workers after a recent incident at the shipyard.

He and other trade unionists expressed their concerns on Friday at the entrance of the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

On December 16, casual worker Graham Pinder suffered multiple injuries after falling approximately 60 feet while cleaning a tanker at the shipyard. He sustained injuries to his face, neck, back, and lower extremities and is recovering in hospital.

Mr Russell has called for contractors to have insurance coverage for casual workers against industrial accidents. He also believes that employers should ensure the safety, health, and welfare of individuals on their job sites.

The trade unionist called for an inspectorate regime to assess companies' compliance with health and safety regulations.

He further stated that several previous incidents and the recent incident involving Graham Pinder highlight the plight of casual workers.

Deron Brookes, president of the Bahamas Customs Immigration Allied Workers Union, believes that casual labour is detrimental to Bahamians and that the relevant authorities should take steps and address this issue.

Mr Brookes recalled that in a Caribbean Public Services general meeting held in New Providence in early 2000, CARICOM nations had warned the Bahamas against the practice of casual labour, as it had proven to be harmful in their countries.

Rudolph Stubbs, a veteran trade unionist and activist, said the Bahamas is a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and has ratified conventions concerning the health and safety of workplaces.

He emphasised that safety should not be compromised and called for the protection of workers from job-related injuries.