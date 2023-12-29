Woman accused of attacking man with rock

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail on Friday after she allegedly injured a man with a rock on Davis Street last month

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Cadesha Thompson, 27, with causing harm, damage and assault with a dangerous instrument.

Thompson allegedly assaulted and injured Viola Price with a rock on Davis Street on December 11. During this same incident the defendant allegedly caused $475 worth of damage to the front windshield of Ms Price’s maroon 2013 Honda Civic.

Following her not guilty plea, the defendant was granted $2,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of this bail she is to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

Thompson’s trial begins on March 4, 2024