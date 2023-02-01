Decomposed body found at International Bazaar in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A badly decomposed body was found early this week in an abandoned building at the International Bazaar in Freeport.

Police made the discovery shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

Officers were on routine patrol in the area when they discovered a severely decomposed body inside an abandoned building.

Foul play is not suspected; however, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Sometime last year, relatives of a missing 56-year-old Eight Mile Rock woman were searching the International Bazaar area.

The woman suffered from mental illness and had been missing since last July. In October, over a dozen people joined the woman’s son in a search of several burned out dilapidated structures at the Bazaar.

There were two other outstanding missing persons reported last year, a female in the inner city of Grand Bahama and a 17-year-old male of Eight Mile Rock.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigations into these missing persons cases are asked to call 911, 919, or the nearest police station.