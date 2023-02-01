Eleuthera water issues improve while new tanks install under way

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AGRICULTURE, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting confirmed that two one million-gallon tanks are on the ground in Eleuthera.

In early December, the minister had expressed deep frustration and disappointment to his colleagues over the seven-day disruption in water supply on the island at the time. He had also noted that the supply on the island had been inconsistent for several months.

While in Grand Bahama this week, Minister Sweeting, who is the MP for Central and South Eleuthera, was asked for an update on the water situation in Eleuthera.

He reported that while the situation has been much better since, there is still room for improvement.

“The tanks are on the ground,” he said. “And, they have started to construct them now. I know they have cleared the area for where the tanks will now sit.”

The MP said that they also have access to another well that will help to provide more water.

“They also put another temporary facility there to make more water so the other one could have down time to make renovations and whatever is necessary to keep it up and running,” he said.

“We have outages at times, but it has been much better,” he explained. “At the time I had released the statement we had been seven days without water. But currently it is better. It can be improved, but currently residents do have water.

“I think we had some challenges in the north as of late, but for the most part it was in the Central Eleuthera area.

“So, the North Eleuthera station as well as central, Water and Sewerage secured large tanks. The one in Central Eleuthera will be one million imperial gallons, which will help.”

Mr Sweeting said the initial tanks produce only enough water for consumption for one day, which is 250,000 gallons.

“So, in one day we used that in the constituency because of the development of homes that are being built. So, this should give you another four days,” he explained.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation had announced that it executed a contract for a new 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at its naval base pumping station and another 1,000,000 imperial gallon storage tank at its Bogue pumping station. The total contract value for those tanks is $2,756,000, and a further $525,000 in related support works will be executed.

When asked his thoughts as minister of agriculture about the new tax Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville is looking to put tax on sugar and excess salt coming into the country to encourage healthy eating, Mr Sweeting said they all as ministers have a mandate.

“I think all of us have a mandate as ministers to ensure our mandate is carried out. The minister of health and wellness’ mandate is to ensure that this country becomes healthy and has a healthy lifestyle.

“I know the former administration had looked at a soda and sugar tax as well. I have seen the minister’s interview and he also said himself in consultation as well.

“I know as Bahamians I do not eat as healthy as I should. So, we need to be creative as ministers and find ways to ensure our mandate is carried out. The minister’s mandate is to ensure that we become healthy and that is something I am sure he is looking at,” Mr Sweeting said.