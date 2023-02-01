Girl sexually assaulted by home intruder

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GIRL was sexually assaulted by an intruder who unlawfully entered a residence in the Freeport area early this week, police reported.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2am on Tuesday.

According to reports, an unknown man burglarised a home in a Freeport neighbourhood and assaulted a minor resident there. Police did not release the victim's age, but said she is a juvenile.

A male resident of the home was alerted by an unusual noise and disturbance and approached the assailant.

There was a physical argument, but the intruder was able to escape.

Police are investigating the matter.

• In Bimini, police arrested a man who was allegedly found in possession of 10 grams of suspected marijuana and cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs.

Officers at the Alice Town Police Station conducted a routine stop and search of a vehicle on King’s Highway around 4pm on Monday when they allegedly discovered $100 worth of drugs, and $236 in cash believed to be proceeds of the crime.

The drugs and cash were confiscated. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

Bimini police are also searching for a stolen vessel.

A 26-ft white Avance vessel, with two Mercury 250hp engines, was removed sometime between 9am and 8pm on Monday, from the Wildcrest Apartments on Kings Highway.

Anyone with information that assists the police with their investigation into locating the vessel or the suspect/suspects responsible is asked to contact police at 911, 919 or the Bimini Police Station.