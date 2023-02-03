Death threats made against the Prime Minister

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Prime Minister’s office received two anonymous calls on Friday from someone who made death threats against Prime Minister Phillip Davis, prompting a full-blown investigation.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said during an emergency press briefing at the Prime Minister’s office that the calls were made shortly after noon on Friday, adding that officers are following significant leads.

He also said the prime minister was in “good spirits” and told him he was not afraid despite being threatened.

“Both calls came in, one right after the other about 15 minutes apart, threatening to kill the nation’s leader,” he added.

“We, as Bahamians, it shouldn’t happen. When you’re talking about threatening the nation’s leader and we as Bahamians, how we got to this level in threatening individuals, and you can go beyond the prime minister and individuals and we take this very seriously.

“We are now reviewing the threat level so we can put some additional security measures in place along with our law enforcement partner and the team here from the defence force and so we are on top of this.”

He also pleaded with those responsible for the calls “to stop now,” saying police will not tolerate it and go after them with the full extent of the law.

On Wednesday, members and supporters of the Coalition of Independents, led by Lincoln Bain, protested outside Parliament about the immigration “crisis.”

Video of the protest circulated on social media.

In the video, a man in the crowd is heard threatening to kill Prime Minister Davis.

Asked if he believed the two events could be connected, Commissioner Fernander said officers could not rule out the possibility and added that it was something they were following.

In the meantime, Mr Davis is still expected to continue his normal duties – though he will be under stricter security.

“Prime Minister Davis has been appraised of the situation and additional security measures have been put in place,” Press Secretary Clint Watson said Friday.

“While the threat against the prime minister is being taken seriously, it is the current assessment of the prime minister's security team and the prime minister that he should continue with his normal duties and further assessments will be made once the investigation reveals further information.”