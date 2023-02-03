Faded flags need replacing

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Honouring Our National Flag - nowhere should there be a faded or tattered flag flying - please.
The writer last week is correct - passed the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) last week the flag out to West Bay is faded, especially the aqua marine.
We will be front stage in a few days with the opening of Heads of CARICOM - let’s hope OPM can buy a new flag so we will be saluting the true rising sun and emblem of our flag.
Driving around Nassau you see so many faded flags - Please correct them.
JEROME SMITH
Nassau,
February 1, 2023
