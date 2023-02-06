Bahamas Waste partners with organisers of 2023 Carifta Games

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Waste will continue to provide the sanitary care of the Thomas A Robinson National and Track and Field Stadiums by coming on board as one of the latest sponsors of the 2023 Golden Jubilee Carifta Games.

Francisco de Cardenas, the managing director, told the Local Organizing Committee that they are only doing what they have been doing over the years in their support of the National Sports Authority and the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, as they have been in other community and sporting projects around town.

LOC chief executive officer Lynden Maycock said Bahamas Waste does not just believe in supporting clean environment and spaces, but ensuring that the youth of the nation have a clean prospective, especially in sports.

“That is why today we are having our press conference next to our natural pond because of our waste partners, Bahamas Waste, we are hoping to keep these games green, clean and pristine,” said Mr Maycock, as they welcomed Bahamas Waste as sponsors for the games, scheduled for April 7-11.

Mr Maycock said Bahamas Waste has been supporting a number of events in the country, including the Street Legends, which has brought together hundreds of young men in communities in Bain Town, Kemp Road, Englerston, Gambier and Adelaide.

Now he said it’s the same type of environment they hope to foster for the young people in the region through their sponsorship of the Carifta Games, which provides a positive

Mr De Cardenas said when he was contacted by Fern Hanna, the marketing chairman of the LOC and Maycock approached him to supporting the games, he couldn’t tell either of them no.

“Our main focus is our environment and we also help the Children’s Home, the aged and anyone who needs help,” he said. “The NGOs throughout this island and wherever our assistance is needed, we help.”

For over ten years, de Cardenas said Bahamas Waste has been a sponsor of the NSA, providing waste removal from all of the facilities within the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, including the TAR stadiums, Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, National Tennis Centre, Roscoe Davies Developmental Center and the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

“We’ve been doing it,” he summed up. “So we are excited about the partnership. We hope you have an amazingly successful event and we are pleased to assist. We are very proud of what Bahamas Waste does. We look forward to a wonderful Carifta Games.”

Carifta chairman Harrison Thompson said one of the motivating factors for the games is providing a clean and healthy environment for everyone to get involved in. Through Bahamas Waste, Thompson said they hope to keep the environment clean and healthy.

“Our newest partner is not just a company that contributes to our overall health by removing unwanted waste, they are a company that give consistently to others and support positive activities such as sports and the arts,” Mr Thompson said.

Bahamas Waste, according to Mr Thompson, has constantly supported a number of charity and non-profit events as they pride themselves in providing an experience team that take care of more than half of the waste that is accumulated in the country.

Pauline Davis, the Dame of the games, said as a product out of Bain Town she’s thankful Bahamas Waste is partnering with the LOC and she knows they will make sure that the environment is very clean.

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer also chimed in, noting how pleased they are as well to have Bahamas Waste coming on board and assisting the LOC for the games.

Bahamas Waste, according to Mr de Cardenas, is expected to make sure that there are sufficient receptacles to take care of all of the waste accumulated before, during and after the games.