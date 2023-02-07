Art Lucaya to showcase talent in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Grand Bahama Port Authority has announced its first Freeport art festival for March 23-25, featuring some 45 artists on Grand Bahama.

Sarah St George, chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said it is hoped that Art Lucaya will be an annual festival to allow local artists a platform to exhibit their work.

“Our vibrant community of artists needs a proper platform to share their work. We need GB artists to exhibit here,” she said.

During a press conference held on Monday at the GBPA, Ms St George said they are very excited to be a part of the three-day event that will showcase the immense artistic talents in Grand Bahama.

“We lost our main art gallery at Our Lucaya back in Hurricane Matthew. And, now finally after Dorian and COVID, we can start to take pride and joy in celebrating our social and culture, as well as physical revival.”

“We must continue to foster the immense reservoir of artistic talent that GB possesses,” she said.

Ms St George said GB artists should not only have the choice of Nassau as a venue to be seen, and that tourists visiting the island should not have to go very far to see the art of Grand Bahama.

She said when this happens, artists are able to earn a livelihood and be entrepreneurs, and it creates an economy.

She said the Art Basel Fair in Miami brings close to $500m to Miami Beach in just a few days every year, and $2.5bn in artwork.

“So, imagine a fraction of that here 60 miles away. We know Cuba has been very effective in bringing their artistic culture to the attention of the international art world, and Freeport can brand itself as a city of art and culture as well as industry, tech, and commerce.”

Ms St George believes Art Lucaya can grow into an annual festival, attracting the attention of collectors, and curators everywhere.

“We see how successful the Bahamas Mar’s Current Gallery has been, and really everyone should collect Bahamian art.”

She said art is a record of living history, and is uplifting to the soul.

“It is important means of self-expression as writing, music, singing, and it makes us more sensitive, creative, colourful, caring human beings. We must never allow that to disappear,” she said.

Ms St George said the art community in Grand Bahama is alive and strong, with well-known artists such as Sheldon Saint, Chantal Bethel, Leo Brown, Matthew Wildgoose, Denzel Lightbourne, Laurie Tuchell, Alisa Streather, Lisa Cordella, Dell Foxton, Marina Gottlieb, Paula Farrington, McKell Munroe, Claudette Dean and many others.

Ben Ferguson, Jr, president of the GB Artist Association, expressed excitement about this inaugural art festival.

He said the association has been in existence since 1996, with a goal of supporting artists through workshops, lectures, job opportunities, and exhibitions.

He thinks Art Lucaya is going to be a great addition to the community of GB.

“The theme is ‘Emergence’, and full of possibilities to see how each artists will be interpreting this theme.”

Mr Ferguson, an art teacher, said students will also have an opportunity to exhibit their work. “Children need to know they are appreciated and supported and given an opportunity to display what is in them this whole time,” he said.

He said budding artists, seasoned artists and the in-between will all be exhibiting. “We invite all to come and be a part of this festival,” he said.

The funds raised from the festival will go toward purchasing art supplies for schools on the island.