Opening of bank branch ‘milestone’ to serve Bahamians

THE BANK of The Bahamas held the grand opening of its John F Kennedy branch yesterday - with Prime Minister Philip Davis saying the “milestone” was a testament to the bank’s commitment to serving the Bahamian people.

He said: “This new branch represents a major step forward… in the state-of-the-art facilities, including the latest ATM machines, a spacious drive-through ATM and comfortable workspaces for bank employees. It is a shining example of the bank’s dedication to providing top-notch service to its customers.”

He went on to add his commitment to banking for Bahamians.

He said: “As Prime Minister, I am committed to ensuring that all Bahamians have access to the financial services they need to build a better future for themselves and their families. An estimated 18% of our population is unbanked meaning roughly 70,000 Bahamians do not have access to (vital) banking services.”

Kendrick Brathwaite, managing director, spoke to the larger effects of the opening while giving remarks.

“Firstly, this opening is incorporated into the overall strategy that the bank has established for Bank of The Bahamas that will allow all stakeholders to take a journey with us. This journey of success with anticipation of becoming the most efficient, customer centric financial institution in this Bahamas,” he said.

“This journey, which began some years ago, involves rebuilding our image - this is a part of that improving our products and services, developing all bank personnel, introducing sound policies and practices, upgrading our systems, and last, but never least, enhancing our customer service.”

BOB chair Donna Harding-Lee said the opening of this branch is evidence of the strength and resilience of the bank, as well as its unwavering commitment to investing in the future.

She said: “With its state-of-the-art technology, spacious, and modern design, this new branch is a symbol of our commitment to providing our customers with the very best in banking services, be it opening a new account, applying for a loan or simply checking your balance. Our team of experienced professionals will be here to help you - providing expert advice and support every step of the way.

“This new branch is also a sign of our commitment to growth and innovation as a financial institution trying to keep pace with the changing services and needs of our customers.”