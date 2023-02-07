Outage due to lightning, BPL Says

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter.

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PARTS of New Providence experienced power outages yesterday morning due to a system interruption at Bahamas Power and Light.

Arnette Ingraham, communications manager at BPL, said that more than half the island lost power yesterday due to lightning.

“We had about a little bit over 50 percent of the island lost power as a result of the lightning strikes this morning. So that would have impacted our supply both out of the Clifton Pier and Blue Hills power station.

“So what happened was when the lightning struck one of our 33KV, which is one of our transmission lines, it would have caused us to lose generation at both the Clifton Pier and Blue Hills power station,” Ms Ingraham said.

The power outage occurred mostly in the western part of New Providence, said Ms Ingraham. However, she said parts in the east and west were also affected.

She noted that shortly after 8am all customers had their power restored.

The BPL representative said outages sometimes do happen, but workers try their best to restore power.

“The reality is we apologise to our customers for what happened,” she said.