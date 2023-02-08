As the year heats up, BPL shares tips on energy and cost savings

WITH spring fast approaching, Bahamas Power and Light officials are advising consumers to “get in the habit of practising energy consumption” to avoid increased electricity costs.

Arnette Ingraham, communications manager at BPL, yesterday issued several tips Bahamians can use to save energy in the coming months, where she said power consumption tends to be high.

“As we head into the spring then summer months, which are normally warmer, electricity consumptions tend to increase in households. We encourage Bahamians to get in the habit of practising energy conservation,” she told The Tribune.

“Some typical tips include unplugging electronics when not in use, limiting the use of high energy consuming appliances/ electronics, investing in energy efficient lighting, electronics and appliances when possible, and even considering residential solar (if it is financially feasible). “

This comes as some local households and businesses are already dreading the approach of spring and summer months over fears of increased power costs.

In October, BPL announced an increase to its monthly fuel charge.

BPL said the price increases will be gradually phased in from October 1 to November 30, 2022; December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023; March 1 to May 2023; June 1 to August 31, 2023 and September 1 to November 30, 2023.

In each phase, consumers that consume less than 800 kilowatt hours would see their bills increase by two cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and 4.3 cents for all units over 800 kWh.

When asked about the rate of electricity disconnections since the hikes were phased in, Ms Ingraham said the power provider has not seen a “significant” increase in disconnections as a result of the fuel charge increase.

She also revealed that 1,035 consumers remained disconnected from the power grid as of January 31.

“Our disconnection policy remains that accounts with arrears (30 days past due) of more than $500 are subject to disconnection,” she said.

“Notably, our glide path strategy came into effect during the cooler months when consumption is typically lower. This means that the majority of customers wouldn’t have experienced an increase in their monthly electricity bill.

“Moreover, with the vat exemption increased to electricity bills of less than $400.00, some customers would not have had a 10% vat charge to their bills, also keeping the overall bill lower the last two months of 2022.”

With respect to company arrears, she said: “BPL’s delinquency amount is $38,000,000.”