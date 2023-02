POLICE are hunting for a suspect in an attempted child stealing.

An artist's impression of the suspect has been released by police, who say the unknown person is aged 20-25, has a dark brown complexion, is between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in and has a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991/1, 911 or 328-TIPS (8477).