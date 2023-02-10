35 rescued off Cay Sal Bank

35 people have been rescued off Cay Sal Bank by the US Coast Guard.
The crew of the USCG Cutter Manowar took part in the rescue and interdiction of a suspected human smuggling venture off Jupiter Inlet.
The US Coast Guard said on Friday that the 35 people had been transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
A video was also released by the Coast Guard showing efforts by the USCG Tampa last Friday to rescue migrants stranded off Cay Sal Bank.
In a statement on Twitter, the Coast Guard said: "Paying smugglers and taking to the sea in dangerous weather increases the risk of loss of life. Use safe, legal means of coming to the US."
Comments
mandela 56 minutes ago
Once the captain is established and identified be sure to prosecute them to the fullest. To date, no smuggler has been brought guilty before the courts. What is the hangup?
