90 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in Bimini

Bahamian law enforcement officials seized over 90 kilos of suspected cocaine – worth $1m – onboard a vessel at the Cat Cay Marina in Bimini on Sunday.

Three Bahamians - two men and one woman - have been arrested in connection with the discovery, which is the single largest cocaine seizure so far this year in the Bahamas.

According to police reports, shortly after 10am, officers attached to the Alice Town Police Station, assisted by Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, conducted a search of the vessel at the Cat Cay Marina when they found and confiscated the suspected cocaine. Investigations are continuing into the matter.

