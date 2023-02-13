FORMER State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson MP has called for action over a “severe water crisis” in Sweetings Cay.

He said in a statement last night: “The Sweetings Cay residents have for the past few weeks been dealing with a severe water crisis.”

He called on the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Ministry of Works to act, saying: “The water plant is in urgent need of repair and is unable to produce sufficient water for the cay. Residents have been dealing with having access to water for only one hour over the last few weeks.

“Water is essential for life. Residents need it to drink, cook, bathe, and flush toilets. It is completely unacceptable that residents only have access to running water for one hour per day. The Sweetings Cay residents deserve better. I call upon the executives of the Water and Sewage Corporation and the Ministry of Works to immediately do all they can to remedy this situation. It is unbearable for the residents.”

He added: “I am advised that the water plant needs extensive repairs, however there is a reverse osmosis plant that was provided by an NGO that can be connected. Governments are responsible for essential services and no Bahamian should be forced to live under these circumstances.

“The residents of Sweetings Cay have suffered long enough and they need relief now.”