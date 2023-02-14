Mitchell: Haiti to be a main topic during CARICOM

By JADE RUSSELL

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said yesterday that Haiti is one of the main issues that will be addressed at CARICOM, noting the country’s political and security challenges.

Mr Mitchell spoke at a press conference where he pointed out several matters that will be discussed at the upcoming meeting such as climate change, food security, and energy security. The Bahamas is the host country for the event.

However, he also highlighted the ongoing challenges Haiti has faced in recent times.

“Haiti has been descending into chaos as a result of a collapse in their political system,” he said.

Other countries have tried to assist in tackling the ongoing social problems that have left Haiti in a troubled state.

“The United States has been at the front and centre of this,” he said. “And that’s part of the reason why they’re bringing such a large delegation. The Bahamas being 90 miles to the north of Haiti and being the transit passage for Haitians on their way to the United States. The US has been trying to find ways to solve the political situation in Haiti and to improve security,” Mr Mitchell added.

In October, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said if CARICOM decides that the Haitian situation requires the deployment of security troops, then The Bahamas “will abide by the outcome” of the group’s resolution.

Once that decision is made in collaboration with the United Nations, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the country will be “ready, willing and able to deploy” Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines to the troubled state.

During the conference Mr Mitchell noted that discussions are still in progress as to whether forces will be sent, however, he said, The Bahamas will provide manpower if the UN makes a decision.

“And so that’s why (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau is coming here for discussions with our prime minister. Both Jamaica and The Bahamas have agreed to provide manpower, if the United Nations decides that there is a force to go into Haiti again,” Mr Mitchell said.

He continued: “The question is how will those modalities be handled? We obviously do not have manpower which is required to undertake such an exercise. But we want to contribute to it, and we want to contribute to a solution.”

The minister stressed that the political issues within Haiti have to be resolved before any “solution” can be obtained.

He also said the meeting is an opportunity for world leaders and heads of government to meet face-to-face to discuss important matters.

Last week, Leslia Miller-Brice, the Bahamas High Commissioner to CARICOM, said she looks forward to progressive discussions on energy security, climate change, and food security in The Bahamas at the CARICOM meeting.

While at the Office of The Prime Minister, Mrs Miller-Brice, who is also the Seabreeze MP and chair of the Independence Secretariat, spoke on what she hopes the upcoming CARICOM meeting will achieve, as both CARICOM and The Bahamas turn 50 this year.

“I look forward to welcoming our regional counterparts and diplomatic colleagues from within the region. I look forward to Prime Minister Davis’s chairmanship over the deliberations and in-depth discussions,” she said.