Munroe warns: Don’t ‘test’ law enforcement

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WITH the country prepared to host CARICOM this week, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is warning people not to “test” law enforcement.

With many regional counterparts and diplomatic colleagues set to attend the 50th CARICOM, Mr Munroe gave an assurance that police and the resorts hosting the event involved have developed a “robust” plan.

“We are assured that the police and the security infrastructure of the resorts involved have robust plans in place to address security issues inclusive of any illegal demonstrations or assemblies,” he told this newspaper yesterday.

“It wouldn’t be wise for anyone to test the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and its law enforcement partners. If they do, they will fail.”

The CARICOM meeting will also provide the opportunity for Bahamian talent to be showcased, in addition to progressive in-depth discussions on energy security, climate change, and food security.

On Friday, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, CARICOM chairman, said his government has no security concerns. He noted that police are equipped to tackle any prospect of security breaches should they arise.

Political hopeful Lincoln Bain had previously said he planned to host another demonstration at this week’s CARICOM meeting in an effort to continue raising awareness on critical issues in the country.

Despite police warning that security will be tight at the event in view of the previous protest organised by his group, Mr Bain is of the view that the government should just allow the protest to be held without any hindrance, saying this is a part of democracy.

Mr Munroe had previously suggested if any extra measures have been taken it is the result of recent incidents, such as a demonstration led by Coalition of Independents leader outside Parliament on February 1.

“After the fiasco on Bay Street, the commissioner of police had a conversation with me. They were being very tolerant, as you, the press could see, people were permitted right up to the door of Parliament. They abused the privilege,” he said at the time.

He added: “And so now the police have to react to what is there. And that should be a sign to people. Simply because you are given a privilege, you should be careful not to abuse it.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the prime minister recently received death threats, which prompted a full-blown investigation. Mr Davis however, has continued his normal duties, but under stricter security.