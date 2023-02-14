Munroe warns: Don’t ‘test’ law enforcement

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
WITH the country prepared to host CARICOM this week, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is warning people not to “test” law enforcement.
With many regional counterparts and diplomatic colleagues set to attend the 50th CARICOM, Mr Munroe gave an assurance that police and the resorts hosting the event involved have developed a “robust” plan.
“We are assured that the police and the security infrastructure of the resorts involved have robust plans in place to address security issues inclusive of any illegal demonstrations or assemblies,” he told this newspaper yesterday.
“It wouldn’t be wise for anyone to test the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and its law enforcement partners. If they do, they will fail.”
The CARICOM meeting will also provide the opportunity for Bahamian talent to be showcased, in addition to progressive in-depth discussions on energy security, climate change, and food security.
On Friday, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, CARICOM chairman, said his government has no security concerns. He noted that police are equipped to tackle any prospect of security breaches should they arise.
Political hopeful Lincoln Bain had previously said he planned to host another demonstration at this week’s CARICOM meeting in an effort to continue raising awareness on critical issues in the country.
Despite police warning that security will be tight at the event in view of the previous protest organised by his group, Mr Bain is of the view that the government should just allow the protest to be held without any hindrance, saying this is a part of democracy.
Mr Munroe had previously suggested if any extra measures have been taken it is the result of recent incidents, such as a demonstration led by Coalition of Independents leader outside Parliament on February 1.
“After the fiasco on Bay Street, the commissioner of police had a conversation with me. They were being very tolerant, as you, the press could see, people were permitted right up to the door of Parliament. They abused the privilege,” he said at the time.
He added: “And so now the police have to react to what is there. And that should be a sign to people. Simply because you are given a privilege, you should be careful not to abuse it.”
Adding fuel to the fire, the prime minister recently received death threats, which prompted a full-blown investigation. Mr Davis however, has continued his normal duties, but under stricter security.
Comments
moncurcool 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Is this what our "supposed" democratic country has come to? A Cabinet minister threatening citizens not to exercise their constitutional rights to protest?
Flyingfish 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Lol, so if I wear a shirt with the "wrong" word when I walk into Baha Mar a venue open to the public I can get arrested without any warning from land owners or police.
Even worse this statement seem to suggest by holding a sign on the side of the road by Baha Mar will get you arrested. I wonder if they'll allow you to walk across the sidewalk by the entrance, I hope that's not illegal.
Mr. Munroe and his boys need to not test the stupidness of the Bahamian people because we will act stupid with him if he don't stop his foolishness. The kings of stupid can't be talking to us so and think we ain't gon show his colleagues what's up. He mussy want us to show Ms Mottley, how stupid he and his group is carry on.
Hmmph, illegal demonstrations, more like no protesting unless we thinks it is okay.
bahamianson 11 minutes ago
Man stop. The criminal has been testing law enforcement for the past 40 years. As a matter of fact, they maybe apart of law enforcement.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID