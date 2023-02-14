Search for two men after four shot in Tropical Gardens

POLICE are searching for two men responsible for shooting four people outside a residence in Tropical Gardens.

Shortly before 11pm on Sunday, two masked men armed with handguns got out of a small blue vehicle and discharged gunshots in the direction of the victims, which resulted in the men being shot.

The victims were taken to hospital by ambulance and a private vehicle. One man is in serious condition and the others are in stable condition.

Police are also looking for the assailants who stabbed a 22-year-old man early yesterday.

The incident occurred shortly before 2am at a club on Bay Street. The victim was attacked and subsequently stabbed multiple times by a group of men unknown to him.

The victim was taken to hospital by a private vehicle, where at present his condition is unknown.

In other crime news, police said a thief robbed a service station on East Bay Street of cash and two Vitamalts.

Around 1.20pm on Sunday, the man entered the gas station while allegedly armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

After the robbery, he fled the area in an easterly direction.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.