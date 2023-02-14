Turks and Caicos and The Bahamas celebrate long-standing connection

By JADE RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis celebrated The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos’ long-standing friendship, saying both countries have shown cooperation and support to each other.

Mr Davis made his remarks last night at a reception in honour of the TCI Diaspora at Crypto Isles. Also in attendance was the Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Charles Washington Misick.

“Our shared contribution - it goes beyond our history and cultural identity. Because of the diaspora, the communities of the diaspora play a critical role in promoting who we are and promoting the understanding between our two nations,” Mr Davis said.

The event showed the strong relationship between The Bahamas and TCI through their ongoing cooperation with each other.

Mr Misick expressed gratitude for The Bahamas’ assistance in its deployment of police officers to TCI to assist in the fight against crime.

“The police officers melded seamlessly with ours, they brought experience and expertise which they were able to share with our technical unit. They were boots on the ground for us,” he said.

“And, of course, having shared the same heritage they understand the culture of the place. We have some of the same issues that you have. You call them shanty towns, or shanties, we call them informal settlements or yards. And so they were able to manoeuvre for those places,” he said.

The Bahamas and TCI have battled similar challenges such as crime and irregular migration.

In October, the Ministry of National Security sent 20 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers to assist TCI in its rise in crime.

In a statement at the time, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said of the joint effort: “The Ministry of National Security and its regional partners recognised the emerging national security threats developing across borders throughout the Caribbean. However, the government of The Bahamas remains resolved in our strategic approach to mitigating external factors influencing our ongoing challenge domestically.

“The government of Turks and Caicos remains a critical partner in ensuring our people’s shared safety and well-being. We are confident that with these joint security missions between both countries, we can deliver an aggressive and robust counter-offensive against organised crimes impacting both The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.”