Akhephran students become climate ambassadors

SCHOLARS of Akhepran International Academy (AIA), in Fox Hill, have become the first members of the Bahamas Chapter of the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) - a platform to train young people as climate change ambassadors.

CYEN is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the quality of life of Caribbean youths through personal development and promoting their involvement in the environment and sustainable development. The organisation promotes education and training, Caribbean integration, and community empowerment.

AIA’s president, Dr Jacinta Higgs ushered in the scholars to CYEN during a special school assembly on the International Day of Education, January 24. The assembly also commemorated World Environmental Education Day.

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller attended, and Civil Society Bahamas and Akhepran Ambassadors, a non-profit organisation, also took part.

Each scholar made a pledge and a declaration to do their best to lead fellow scholars to become environmental stewards and protectors of the environment for future generations.

Dr Higgs said staff and scholars gathered in a “beautiful spirit of celebration”.

She said: “Around the world, young people are driving change and claiming fundamental freedoms and rights. Young people are also improving conditions for themselves, for their families and their communities. Young people are also finding new opportunities to learn, work and participate in decisions that affect them. Young people are using their voices to talk about and speak out about issues that are urgent and important to them.”

Dr Higgs attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt in November last year, along with the President of the Fox Hill Charitable Organisation, Dr Ricardo Taylor. They also chaperoned three AIA scholars who represented The Bahamas at the 17th UN Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY17) in Sharm el-Sheikh. Jeremiah Young, Arvadranique Rolle and Evan Hanna became the first three climate change international ambassadors under the AIA banner.