Deputy PM: ‘Always available’ after union claims breach

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper insisted yesterday that he will not engage with the labour movement through the press, saying he has a “very open” door policy.

These comments follow reports of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) saying that the government is in breach of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU referred to by the union was signed between the then Opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the two main umbrella union bodies, the TUC and National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB), in August 2021 before that year’s general election.

The Tribune had previously reported that Obie Ferguson, TUC president, had said: “We have a hurdle, and that is the deputy prime minister, (Chester Cooper).

“He is in fundamental breach of the memorandum of understanding. He has refused to meet with air traffic controllers. If air traffic stopped tomorrow, this country is closed down. Simple.”

The air traffic controllers’ concerns are understood to relate to security protocols at LPIA, particularly the search procedures they undergo before being admitted to the control tower. It is thought the controllers, and their union representatives, believe the searches are too intrusive and invasive, especially for female controllers.

Mr Cooper refuted the union’s claims saying that he is “always available at mutually convenient times”. However, he acknowledged that negotiations are underway for air traffic controllers, adding that it’s being handled by technical people.

He said: “We will continue to work with the air traffic controllers in particular, that’s an ongoing matter and negotiation is underway, and it’s being handled by technical people.”

He continued: “So I’m not actively engaged in negotiations as the minister (of tourism, investments and aviation), there are people who negotiate on behalf of the government, with the unions. And I am confident that it’s progressing with all of the respective unions.”

He noted that the Davis administration has executed more agreements for labour movements within the last year than the previous government did in its term.

“Let me say this, I’m not going to engage the labour movement through the press, because I do have a very open door,” he told reporters before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“Our government is labour friendly. We have executed more agreements for the labour movement over the course of the last 12 months than the previous government executed over (nearly) five years, so that’s progress,” he added.

As the tourism, investments and aviation minister he acknowledged that three industrial agreements have been signed within his ministry, saying that there is “harmony” with most agencies under his remit.

He also noted that his ministry has a “pending” meeting with TUC’s president, per his request.