Possibility of air travel within the Caribbean to be discussed at CARICOM

TOURISM and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper looks forward to progressive discussions in relation to tourism and multi-destination travel at this week’s CARICOM meetings.

With many regional counterparts and diplomats set to attend the 50th CARICOM beginning today, Mr Cooper said he expects some conversations on the sidelines in relation to tourism and travel.

He noted there have been previous discussions about air connectivity between Caribbean counterparts, saying those conversations will “no doubt” continue.

“Many of our Caribbean counterparts have asked for Bahamasair to provide service to their countries,” he told reporters yesterday.

“We are assessing the feasibility of these requests and generally speaking Prime Minister Davis and the other leaders of Caribbean counterparts have been very keen to discuss how we can create that connectivity, not just for travel, but that will allow, I think, more cohesion between CARICOM countries by making it easier to move about.”

He noted that his ministry is working “diligently” to “nurture” multi-destination travel. Through communication with Caribbean dignitaries, it is Mr Cooper’s hope that through collaboration The Bahamas might become a travel hub, due to the country’s proximity to the US, present air connectivity and existing US pre-clearance and pre-check facilities.

He said: “Many of my Caribbean counterparts were there in Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados, and a few others, are discussing how we might collaborate, discussing how we might make The Bahamas a hub, leveraging our preclearance facilities and connectivity with the US (United States).

“Or we might be able to bring in large numbers of tourists to The Bahamas and have them dispersed through the Caribbean countries after spending some time in The Bahamas.”

He continued: “So these are the discussions that we’re having. There is an opportunity for us to compete, but we are leveraging the opportunities to collaborate. I expect those types of discussions to be heard, although it’s not front and centre on CARICOM’S agenda this week.”

Earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell confirmed that negotiations with Middle Eastern countries to support tourism to The Bahamas have been going well, with recent agreement signings with Dubai and Saudi Arabia concluded.